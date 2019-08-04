Fundsmith Llp Increased 3M Co (MMM) Position by $20.15 Million; Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Its Royce Value Trust (RVT) Stake by $524,498

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 394,268 shares traded or 63.20% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 97,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734.87M, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategic Fincl Svcs has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,138 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 35,025 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. 209,876 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 1.16M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 1.37% or 47,192 shares. Hartline Investment reported 10,253 shares. Montag A And Associate has 30,686 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.03% or 2,473 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx holds 17,182 shares. And holds 1,735 shares. Greenhaven Assoc reported 0.09% stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 2,348 shares. Pictet North America invested in 4,096 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3,935 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.