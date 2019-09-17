Fundsmith Llp Has Trimmed Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Holding by $475,720; Share Price Rose; As Cognex (CGNX) Market Value Declined, Holder Westpac Banking Trimmed Position

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 92,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 159,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 billion, down from 251,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 561,522 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 176,682 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79 million, down from 180,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 696,734 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “October 11th Options Now Available For Marriott International (MAR) – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,887 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Granite Inv Lc owns 29,280 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 87,704 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.06% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 957,706 are held by Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 19,230 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Central Bankshares, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,766 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lnd & Buildings Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 4.55% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1.15 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.5% or 7,589 shares in its portfolio.

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92B and $19.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Gbl. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 188,549 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 21.76 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognex Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CGNX) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cognex (CGNX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From Cognex’s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 59.27 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 34,191 shares to 281,191 shares, valued at $14.77B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 12,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 413,926 shares. Rmb Cap Llc invested in 13,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 0.46% or 1.09M shares. 1.65M were accumulated by Management. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 14,409 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 245,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 467,180 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 324 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Welch & Forbes Llc reported 363,369 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 527,327 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 54,817 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).