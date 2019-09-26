Fundsmith Llp Has Lifted Waters (WAT) Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $12.04 Million Its Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 901,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.35 million, up from 842,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $209.27. About 207,635 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Goldman promotes tech banker to co-head Americas M&A; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, but trading results fall short; 14/03/2018 – Bankers rising Goldman’s heir apparent […]; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 87,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 5.11M shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 45,794 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Cap Management Corp Va has invested 1.88% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 51,591 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 35,004 shares. 39,047 are held by First Amer Bancorp. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 994 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 57,728 shares. Nomura Hldgs owns 49,685 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Check Capital Management Ca reported 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). North Point Port Managers Oh invested in 59,255 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Co stated it has 672,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena Capital Advsr Ltd has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,108 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.25% or 28,039 shares. Lincoln holds 2,401 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 170 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 261,000 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $122.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 570,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 5,688 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 34,207 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.26% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,780 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 327,631 were reported by Charles Schwab. Kistler holds 0.02% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust holds 400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 11,199 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 6,716 shares. Becker Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Burney reported 56,416 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 86,505 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).