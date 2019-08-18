Fundsmith Llp Has Lifted Its Visa Class A Shares (V) Holding by $22.64 Million; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Raised Its Holding by $730,254

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 34,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 75,850 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (V) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 145,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904.25 million, up from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 142,561 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $252.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 610,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

