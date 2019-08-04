Fundsmith Llp Has Lifted Its Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Position by $9.58 Million; Atria Investments Has Increased Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $617,120

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 21,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 18,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27 million shares traded or 31.83% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 76,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 180,080 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 103,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 954,970 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx accumulated 0.11% or 2,914 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 72,050 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,707 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt has 48,940 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sandy Spring Bank owns 27,554 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 29 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. Meyer Handelman Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 6,001 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited Com accumulated 2,795 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 238,002 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 2,517 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 215,639 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust And Fincl N A reported 2,000 shares. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,475 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1,168 were reported by Smithfield. Grassi Inv invested in 6,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 2,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Albert D Mason invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ghp Inv Advsr reported 18,471 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 37,539 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt accumulated 419,162 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Management Ltd Company stated it has 10 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 6,328 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 94,711 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 18,473 shares to 12,079 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).