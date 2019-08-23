Fundsmith Llp Has Boosted Masimo (MASI) Position by $1.56 Million; As Dominion Resources (D) Market Valuation Declined, Kingfisher Capital Lifted Stake

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Masimo (MASI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 11,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 490,663 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.85M, up from 479,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Masimo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 189,478 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na has 60,196 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fdx Advsr has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 44,344 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 870 shares. Asset Strategies holds 1.34% or 74,177 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,746 shares. Johnson invested in 3,609 shares. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Country State Bank holds 0% or 142 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,459 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 209,116 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 63,773 shares. 43,741 were reported by Eastern Bancshares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,035 shares. 2,300 are owned by Monetary Gp.

