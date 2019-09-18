Fundsmith Llp Decreased Its Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Holding; Kerrisdale Advisers Has Decreased Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding

Fundsmith Llp decreased Marriott International Cl A (MAR) stake by 1.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fundsmith Llp sold 3,398 shares as Marriott International Cl A (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Fundsmith Llp holds 176,682 shares with $24.79M value, down from 180,080 last quarter. Marriott International Cl A now has $42.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.08. About 186,849 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 31.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04M shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 2.27M shares with $44.25 million value, down from 3.31M last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 372,517 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Among 7 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Marriott International has $14800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136’s average target is 5.36% above currents $129.08 stock price. Marriott International had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Monday, September 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 21.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,224 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 27,599 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 50,605 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.08% stake. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.53% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 19,777 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 2.28 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 358,089 are held by Alyeska Inv Gru Ltd Partnership. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% stake. 31,345 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Montag A Assocs has 0.75% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 60,065 shares. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Fundsmith Llp increased Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (NYSE:MKC) stake by 1.60M shares to 6.80 million valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 219,599 shares and now owns 5.80 million shares. Ao Smith (NYSE:AOS) was raised too.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 175,000 shares to 238,767 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) stake by 7,012 shares and now owns 195,074 shares. Huya Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $27 highest and $2200 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 6.48% above currents $23.01 stock price. Intelsat had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.