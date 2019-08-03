Fundsmith Llp Boosted Its Holding in Ansys (ANSS) by $3.55 Million; As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Value Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $881,820

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 19,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 292,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.45M, up from 273,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 529,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68M, up from 510,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 180,326 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 61,146 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 4,041 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,806 shares. 1,032 are held by Dupont Mngmt. Private Na invested in 0.11% or 2,972 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 11,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 0.04% or 82,624 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 27,792 shares. Moreover, Asset One Com has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 56,254 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.02% stake. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 136,923 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.23% or 2.93 million shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc reported 1,320 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 343,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,775 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 112,000 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 250,438 shares. Perella Weinberg L P, a New York-based fund reported 26,676 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 1.94 million shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 34,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 49,923 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) owns 321 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fincl Svcs accumulated 337 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.3% or 159,010 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 1,100 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Invesco reported 40,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 350 shares.

