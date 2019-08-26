Fundamental Global Investors – Llc just Invested in 1,750 shares of Ballantyne Strong, (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN), be careful if you are short!; Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has $65 highest and $57 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 132.45% above currents $26.53 stock price. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $63 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Ballantyne Strong, Inc shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 6.54 million shares or 0.05% more from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,632 are owned by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. Carroll Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) for 5,285 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 345,518 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 3.81 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 100 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,861 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 21,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Geode Capital Management Ltd Company reported 65,729 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) for 1,030 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 109,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Citadel Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) for 25,123 shares.

Another recent and important Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Ballantyne Strong Announces the Appointment of Mark Roberson as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018.

As stated in the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission, a public form for the purchase of 1,750 shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc by Fundamental Global Investors – Llc was filled. Fundamental Global Investors – Llc is an insider of the Pinksheet-listed company. The legal form was filled on 26-08-2019. The purchased shares were purchased at average $3.3 for share, and are worth $5,723 U.S Dollars. Fundamental Global Investors – Llc now owns 3.84 million shares which make up about 26.44% of the Nebraska-Company’s total market cap.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 44 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. The insider Fundamental Global Investors – LLC bought $60,823. $3,871 worth of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was bought by Roberson Mark D. on Friday, March 15.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.61 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 3,205 shares traded. Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) has declined 47.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BTN News: 14/03/2018 – Ballantyne Introduces Luxury, Artisanal Limited-Edition Collection; 15/03/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 29/05/2018 – BALLANTYNE STRONG INC – ON MAY 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER INSTALLMENT PAYMENT AGREEMENT NEC FINANCIAL SERVICES – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Rev $15.8M; 10/03/2018 Hometown Source: Wrestling: Ballantyne’s state title is twice as nice; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ballantyne Strong Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTN); 30/04/2018 – Strong/MDI Reaches Agreement with Eclipse Screens and Adds Curvilinear Screens for Themed Applications to Its Product Lineup; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Spo; 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 84,236 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 17,381 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 8.06 million shares. Champlain Inv Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ameritas Prtn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Baltimore holds 0.27% or 44,613 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap holds 0.04% or 7,020 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 78,904 shares. 29,479 are held by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 82,339 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Envestnet Asset reported 38,644 shares stake.