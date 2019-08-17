Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Holder Alpha Windward Lowered Holding by $427,500 as Valuation Rose; Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (LAMR) Stake Has Increased by Boston Advisors Llc

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 29,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 534,351 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Exclusive: Ousted Lithonia PD Chief talks to CBS46, resigns Fulton Co. job after Bulldog questions; 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP FULT.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 19/04/2018 – Metropolitan Diary: Dawn at the Fulton Fish Market; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (LAMR) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 12,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 47,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 34,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 396,038 shares traded or 24.12% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.19M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 23,346 shares to 53,687 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Co reported 395 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Heritage Wealth holds 635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc invested in 1.87% or 753,693 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 6,200 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 745 shares. State Street invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 125,859 shares. 12,388 are held by Verition Fund Ltd. 169 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 12,116 shares. Principal Fincl owns 746,202 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.93% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,900 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 160 shares. Vanguard has 12.75M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Street owns 2.11 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 502 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 14,318 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America reported 78,494 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,648 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 61,152 shares. Riverhead Capital reported 0.06% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 15,736 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 194,572 are owned by Ws Lllp.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,807 shares to 7,868 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc Com (NYSE:URI) by 30,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,765 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

