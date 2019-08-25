Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.06 N/A 1.39 12.27 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.03 N/A 3.98 12.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulton Financial Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fulton Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulton Financial Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 60.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation was more bullish than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.