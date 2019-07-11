Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.42 N/A 1.23 13.49 Independent Bank Corp. 78 6.44 N/A 4.65 16.72

In table 1 we can see Fulton Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Independent Bank Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Fulton Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Independent Bank Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fulton Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Independent Bank Corp.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulton Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulton Financial Corporation has a consensus price target of $17.5, and a 8.09% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulton Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 68.3%. Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Independent Bank Corp. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -3.09% 2.34% -0.24% 0.17% -3.71% 7.36% Independent Bank Corp. -1.88% -9.13% -4.45% -1.98% 5.55% 10.57%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation was less bullish than Independent Bank Corp.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats Fulton Financial Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.