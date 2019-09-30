Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Both Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 1.47 164.49M 1.39 12.27 Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 0.00 3.92M 3.40 10.92

Demonstrates Fulton Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Fulton Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fulton Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 1,022,311,995.03% 9.2% 1% Evans Bancorp Inc. 11,107,962.60% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation was less bullish than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.