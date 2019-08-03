Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.32 N/A 1.39 12.27 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.71 N/A 2.27 12.36

Table 1 demonstrates Fulton Financial Corporation and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Fulton Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has 13.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation has 9.82% stronger performance while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.