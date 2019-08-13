Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Contrasting side by side

Both Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.18 N/A 1.39 12.27 Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 3.91 N/A 3.60 13.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulton Financial Corporation and Peoples Financial Services Corp. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Fulton Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta means Fulton Financial Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 0.29 beta which is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares and 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares. Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats Fulton Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.