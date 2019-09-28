Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Comparison side by side

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 1.47 164.49M 1.39 12.27 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 22 0.00 10.20M 1.20 19.11

Table 1 highlights Fulton Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fulton Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Fulton Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Orrstown Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulton Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 1,021,677,018.63% 9.2% 1% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 46,511,627.91% 8% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulton Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 42% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation was less bullish than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Fulton Financial Corporation beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.