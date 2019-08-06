Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.24 N/A 1.39 12.27 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 3.01 N/A 1.54 20.87

Table 1 highlights Fulton Financial Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emclaire Financial Corp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Fulton Financial Corporation is currently more affordable than Emclaire Financial Corp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Emclaire Financial Corp has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulton Financial Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 6.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

Emclaire Financial Corp beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.