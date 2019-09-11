Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Trimmed Its Fb (FB) Stake; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased Fb (FB) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as Fb (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 42,425 shares with $7.07 million value, down from 44,335 last quarter. Fb now has $525.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 15.46M shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 12/04/2018 – EU Justice Commissioner held “constructive” talks with Facebook’s Sandberg; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 26 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 17 decreased and sold their stakes in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.50 million shares, up from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 7.4% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for 2.17 million shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 2.16 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 988,884 shares.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 23,629 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has declined 20.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

More notable recent Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $5.3 Million Credit Facility to 3LB Restaurant Concepts – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Appoints Brad R. Dinsmore as President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Reports First Quarter Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $180.62 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.39 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prtn Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 65,900 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 57,012 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Communications holds 19,465 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commerce Bankshares owns 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 354,861 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 3,217 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership owns 332,413 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 0.08% or 4,102 shares. Montecito Bancorp Tru holds 4,134 shares. Snow Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridges Investment Management holds 0.86% or 126,707 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 45,955 shares. Schroder Gp has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oarsman Cap Inc invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 37,306 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,246 shares.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased Iwm (IWM) stake by 2,121 shares to 99,887 valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chd (NYSE:CHD) stake by 43,012 shares and now owns 236,251 shares. Nee (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.70’s average target is 13.18% above currents $186.17 stock price. Facebook had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.