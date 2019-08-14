Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Trimmed Its Fb (FB) Position by $317,060; Stock Price Rose; Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) as Market Valuation Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 2.39M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $8.18 during the last trading session, reaching $180.26. About 7.88 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO After Facebook Breach (Video); 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’ SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in w; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares to 70,589 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Iwm (IWM).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,585 shares to 77,303 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 271,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).