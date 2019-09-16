Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Raised Unp (UNP) Holding by $1.20 Million; Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shares Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Increased Stake

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Unp (UNP) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 7,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 63,816 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, up from 56,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Unp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 3.16M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 8,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 134,582 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.90 million, up from 126,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 28,098 shares to 87,644 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (Britain) (NYSE:RIO) by 12,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,323 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

