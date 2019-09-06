Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Raised Position in Nee (NEE) as Share Price Rose; Thiel Macro Stake in Lennar (LEN) Has Decreased by $4.90 Million

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 934,426 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Nee (NEE) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 70,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 60,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Nee for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $219.05. About 1.15M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 1,131 shares stake. D L Carlson Invest Gru Inc has 0.69% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,284 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 1.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 146,925 shares. 3,730 are owned by Paragon Management Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.27% or 1.31M shares. Hilltop Inc, Texas-based fund reported 3,346 shares. Argyle Mgmt Inc holds 2,033 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.75% or 684,031 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hyman Charles D invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 588 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 18,919 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.4% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Icon Advisers holds 4,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0% or 19,226 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,526 shares. Dupont Capital holds 8,100 shares. First Republic has 7,415 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department reported 94,718 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investors owns 3.21 million shares. South Dakota Council invested in 1.1% or 1.06M shares. Thomas White Intl Limited owns 8,250 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited owns 9,554 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,550 shares. 12,698 are held by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).