Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Raised Pnc (PNC) Stake by $301,340; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.88 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 104,114 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 101,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.96M are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 10,360 shares. Friess Associate Lc has invested 1.16% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bokf Na reported 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bahl Gaynor holds 7,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 31,411 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 219,700 shares. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Regions Finance Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,344 shares. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 4,347 shares. North Star Management holds 7,521 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc holds 19,800 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 19,300 shares. First Financial In accumulated 374 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of stock was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.

