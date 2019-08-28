Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Raised Its Aapl (AAPL) Position; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake Upped by Cumberland Advisors Inc

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Aapl (AAPL) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,414 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, up from 70,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Aapl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 53.93 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. $19.47 million worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, May 24 the insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625. 50,000 shares were bought by Lawler Robert D., worth $100,995.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 miss fueled by production fall – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Chesapeake Energy Stock an Acquisition Target? – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ossen Innovation and Alexco Resource among Energy/Materials gainers; Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Is Set To Roar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 186,807 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 749,872 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 12,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 372,400 shares. 10 owns 42,143 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 549,028 shares. Fiera Cap owns 7.61M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Finance Services Grp has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 37,769 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Meridian Counsel holds 0.05% or 30,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 117,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Generation Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.79% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 103.58 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: HD, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 100,931 shares. Front Barnett Limited Company accumulated 8.13% or 265,712 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,906 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 39,448 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 26,898 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rench Wealth Mgmt has 4.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.29% or 81,749 shares in its portfolio. Opus Investment Management reported 13,500 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 134,280 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 12,651 are held by Hwg Ltd Partnership. Maryland-based Fin Consulate has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 4,068 shares.