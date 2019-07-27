Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Position in Nee (NEE) Upped by $1.89 Million as Stock Rose; Css Stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs (Call) (SIRI) Has Lowered by $5.27 Million as Stock Declined

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Nee (NEE) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 60,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Nee for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) (SIRI) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 17.42 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 25/04/2018 – Sirius Earnings Helped by Pandora Investment — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Rev $5.7B; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 5,830 shares to 10,330 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 13,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,655 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

