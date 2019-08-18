Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Position in Fb (FB) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.75 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – New ‘Freedom From Facebook’ Group Wants to Dismantle It — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Delays Preview Of Smart Speaker In Wake Of Data Scandal: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Recommends Investing Exchange-traded XOP, Shorting Facebook — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Full story: Facebook hires digital forensics firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,271 are owned by Eagle Cap Management Limited Co. 2,822 are owned by Mechanics Bank Tru Department. Green Square Capital Lc stated it has 1,187 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Ca reported 46,056 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 248 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,004 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 393,681 shares. Westfield Ltd Partnership reported 197,074 shares stake. Osborne Prns Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Money Ltd Liability holds 1.21% or 1,222 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 129,771 shares. 12,061 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Ltd Liability Company reported 4.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 3.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,067 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Monroe Comml Bank & Mi stated it has 1,604 shares. Pitcairn has 22,437 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,687 shares. Becker Incorporated holds 3,446 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 26,495 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 397,349 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 7.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 838,174 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.07 million shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp holds 0.49% or 259,660 shares in its portfolio. 38,102 are owned by Argent Tru.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares to 72,414 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Iwm (IWM).