Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lifted Its Amt (AMT) Stake by $622,608; Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Value Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Increased Its Holding

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Amt (AMT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,515 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, up from 63,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Amt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3674.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 3.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360.34M, up from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,321 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 1,050 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 22,200 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hanseatic holds 0.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,983 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 531,840 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 4,640 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc reported 328,982 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.33% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 18,456 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Howland Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.93% or 248,561 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants reported 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 7,333 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 50,567 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $193.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 100,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,304 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).