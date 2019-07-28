Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lifted Chd (CHD) Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Increased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 59.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 24,980 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 67,110 shares with $47.67M value, up from 42,130 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $21.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 518,965 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased Chd (CHD) stake by 22.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc acquired 43,012 shares as Chd (CHD)’s stock rose 13.56%. The Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 236,251 shares with $16.83 million value, up from 193,239 last quarter. Chd now has $18.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 753,925 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Not A Buy At These Levels, Despite Q3 EPS Beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co has $82 highest and $61 lowest target. $70.63’s average target is -6.87% below currents $75.84 stock price. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $65 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $67 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $61 target in Wednesday, February 6 report.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Earnings: Can the Burrito Maker Keep Impressing Investors? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 25 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. BTIG Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush upgraded the shares of CMG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Argus Research.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Hartung Jack. Shares for $58.09M were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.