Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Increases Position in Intc (INTC); Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Intc (INTC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 184,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.82 million, up from 176,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Intc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 15.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cryder Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 947,675 shares or 8.89% of the stock. Aurora Inv Counsel invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fmr Limited owns 14.89 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 120,205 shares. Fil reported 4.89M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 128,676 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 238,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 396,212 shares. Hm Payson & Co has 4,145 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 99,738 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Harvest Mngmt reported 4,140 shares. Liberty Cap owns 34,638 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,697 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 4.24M shares in its portfolio.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,008 shares to 114,807 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,990 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 10,814 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Fincl reported 8,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Management reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shelton Capital Management has 720,459 shares. Davidson Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Burney has invested 0.86% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.37M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd Liability invested 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Decatur Mngmt holds 149,769 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation And Tru invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York-based Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.33M shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs holds 0.86% or 74,580 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 534,114 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.66% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

