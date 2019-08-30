Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Increases Holding in Jnj (JNJ); Olstein Capital Management LP Raised Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $816,000

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Jnj (JNJ) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 115,167 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, up from 112,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Jnj for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 3.38M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 2.07 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,500 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

