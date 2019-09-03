Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Increases Holding in Aapl (AAPL); Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Stake by $11.53 Million as Stock Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.34. About 473,354 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Aapl (AAPL) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,414 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 70,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Aapl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $205.02. About 10.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Investments Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,800 shares. Eagle Asset, Florida-based fund reported 579,190 shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.09% stake. Bessemer Securities Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alps Advisors reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ssi Inv Mgmt holds 826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Leonard Green Partners LP reported 0.35% stake. Jennison Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% stake. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,212 shares. Brown Advisory has 21,090 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 42,728 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 528,387 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company reported 18,206 shares stake. 136,657 were reported by Halsey Associate Ct. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Dba First Bankers has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Advisory Gru has 7,750 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 60,596 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt reported 6,295 shares. Vista Cap holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,672 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa reported 148,962 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. California-based Rwwm has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg Natl Trust National Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,184 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 359,039 shares. Edmp holds 38,909 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,063 shares.