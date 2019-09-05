Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Increases Holding in Aapl (AAPL); Dover (DOV) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Increased Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 89.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,956 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, up from 3,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 217,190 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Aapl (AAPL) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,414 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, up from 70,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Aapl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $212.59. About 12.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

