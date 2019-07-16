Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Upped Jnj (JNJ) Holding By $339,716; Ionic Capital Management Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake By $3.53 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased Jnj (JNJ) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc acquired 2,444 shares as Jnj (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 115,167 shares with $16.10M value, up from 112,723 last quarter. Jnj now has $357.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 88.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 9,800 shares with $468,000 value, down from 85,000 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $72.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 8.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 14,340 shares to 848,533 valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 40,200 shares and now owns 56,200 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

