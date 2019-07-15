Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Upped Its Nee (NEE) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Nee (NEE) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 60,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Nee for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 2.12M shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48M, down from 228,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 9,641 shares to 21,137 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 36,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

