Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Trimmed Mdlz (MDLZ) Position by $7.96 Million; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Holding in American Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Cut by $7.08 Million as Stock Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 85,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,652 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 91,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in American Electric Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 347,619 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 2.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,444 shares to 115,167 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtn (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Mondel?z International to Report Q2 Earnings on July 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “A ‘Nutter’ Big Birthday Celebration at 7-Eleven – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 566,741 shares. 12,552 were accumulated by Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Trust. Cim Mangement Inc reported 12,990 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 124,445 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability reported 48,374 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 47,442 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Company holds 0.26% or 5.29 million shares in its portfolio. 209,450 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications Ltd. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% or 663 shares. Schafer Cullen Management, a New York-based fund reported 158,498 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.13% or 464,299 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co invested in 1,693 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0.13% or 884,342 shares. Stearns Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $807.74M for 23.91 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DTE vs. AEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AEP, Apple, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Eli Lilly, RingCentral, Tellurian, Tesla, Vonage and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Launches IlluminationLAB; Partners With L Marks To Identify Innovative Technology Ideas – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $494.10M for 22.59 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.