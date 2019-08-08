Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Trimmed Its Mdlz (MDLZ) Holding by $7.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Lifted by $3.78 Million Its Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 5.86 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares to 104,114 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Ivv (IVV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.