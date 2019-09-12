Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Raised Amt (AMT) Holding by $622,608 as Stock Price Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Raised Holding in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by $623,500 as Stock Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Amt (AMT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,515 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, up from 63,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Amt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $218.26. About 1.02M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by 195.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 148,226 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rech Glob holds 4.12M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cookson Peirce & Incorporated stated it has 3.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cwm Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.52% or 31,430 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 1,497 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv has invested 0.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullinan Associate reported 32,315 shares. Beaumont Fin Lc invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fca Tx has 2,500 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd invested in 0.67% or 35,157 shares. Savings Bank Of The West invested in 0.83% or 34,739 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,987 shares in its portfolio.

