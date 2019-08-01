Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Lifted Holding in Schw (SCHW) by $371,154; Argent Trust Company Holding in International Business Machines (IBM) Raised by $535,800 as Share Price Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 35,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $148.98. About 4.48M shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Schw (SCHW) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 8,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 139,375 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 130,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Schw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 13.93 million shares traded or 64.18% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $115,250 activity. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.84% or 78,662 shares in its portfolio. The California-based West Oak Ltd Liability has invested 1.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Toronto Dominion State Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 786,005 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 0.06% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Republic Invest Management Inc invested in 0.12% or 524,299 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 10,138 shares. New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cornerstone owns 1.63% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 230,157 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 326,198 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 2,451 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 15,342 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc holds 43,046 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 344,345 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,677 shares to 147,709 shares, valued at $28.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,697 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.