Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Increased Rtn (RTN) Position; Luminus Management Has Lowered Its Nucor (NUE) Holding

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased Rtn (RTN) stake by 36.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc acquired 9,130 shares as Rtn (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 34,030 shares with $6.20M value, up from 24,900 last quarter. Rtn now has $48.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Luminus Management Llc decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 46.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 603,892 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 682,479 shares with $39.82M value, down from 1.29M last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.33M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.18M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Nucor had 11 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 8 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Management reported 104,178 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 54,130 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 544,812 shares. 28,620 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd holds 5,577 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. 257 were accumulated by Shelton. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York invested in 30,256 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Twin Mgmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 17,429 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 3.92M shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust reported 9,490 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Grassi Invest Mngmt holds 86,550 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 170,600 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity. 87,719 shares were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J, worth $5.29 million.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc increased Arch Coal Inc stake by 13,288 shares to 49,968 valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 737,470 shares and now owns 1.23 million shares. Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 52,155 shares. Kingfisher Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,467 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has 0.58% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 1,465 shares. Stephens Ar has 29,656 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.68M shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.34M shares. South State accumulated 36,125 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 1,512 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 22,500 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Co invested in 83,901 shares. Principal Fincl Gru has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.41% or 99,277 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 26,715 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Downside of the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon and United Technologies agree to merge – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on Behalf of Raytheon Shareholders and Encourages Raytheon Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Raytheon had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research.