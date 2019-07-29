Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Cut Mdlz (MDLZ) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Holder Carderock Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $466,929

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 3.80M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $281.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 15,951 shares to 21,237 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LII, INTU, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Leads S&P 500 to Post Best 1H in 22 Years: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has 20.16M shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 12,222 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Anderson Hoagland reported 13,785 shares. Security Natl holds 0.03% or 350 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service invested in 0.93% or 3,418 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd accumulated 4,059 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,062 shares. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership holds 6.58% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 25,213 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 49,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pension Service reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 5,019 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 68,873 shares.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares to 104,114 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Natl Pension Ser holds 1.49M shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.02% or 191,487 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust holds 11,997 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 67,818 shares stake. 2.72M are held by Millennium Management Ltd. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co stated it has 15,457 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.08% or 4,972 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 13,947 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,031 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bokf Na accumulated 223,325 shares.