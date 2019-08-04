Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Cut Its Mdlz (MDLZ) Stake by $7.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Ledyard National Bank Cut Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake by $486,140 as Share Price Declined

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 55,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 60,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,837 shares to 139,375 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ivv (IVV).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1 Yr Etf by 4,750 shares to 26,600 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.