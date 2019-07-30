Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Decreased Mdlz (MDLZ) Position by $7.96 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Its Kla (KLAC) Position by $10.19 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 341,348 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 85,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 33,298 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares to 70,589 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

