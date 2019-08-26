Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Decreased Mdlz (MDLZ) Position by $7.96 Million; Forest Hill Capital Boosted Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Holding

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 3.21M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 187,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 168,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 207,872 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtn (NYSE:RTN) by 9,130 shares to 34,030 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited reported 1.57M shares. Colony Llc stated it has 22,505 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Auxier Asset Management, Oregon-based fund reported 39,410 shares. Smith Salley & Associates has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 265,767 are owned by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co. 277,482 are owned by Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 7,379 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 2,521 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.24% or 907,249 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 4,164 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 8,459 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 4,747 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 566,741 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Likely to Keep Gaining on Solid Sales Trend – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dean Foods (DF) Stock Down on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc by 107,345 shares to 88,394 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,365 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Regions Finance Corporation reported 6,472 shares. Bb&T reported 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications stated it has 658 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 101,223 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Convergence Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 4,924 shares. Mesirow Inv Management holds 1.23% or 111,036 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc reported 65,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park National Oh holds 0.01% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,873 shares. The New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.07% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 168,858 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider Maples Ricky E bought 1,000 shares worth $75,250. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $972,530 was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.