Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Decreased Its Mdlz (MDLZ) Stake as Share Value Rose; Paradice Investment Management Increases Holding in Lear (LEA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 2.02M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 3,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 457,491 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09 million, up from 453,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.48. About 87,457 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares to 72,414 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtn (NYSE:RTN).