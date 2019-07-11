Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Decreased Its Mdlz (MDLZ) Holding by $7.96 Million; Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Position in Autodesk (ADSK) as Market Valuation Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 4.17M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $172.74. About 1.27 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $73.06M for 130.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk Earnings Preview: The Upside Momentum Is Strong Ahead Of The Report – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Factory_OS Receives Strategic Investments from Autodesk, Citi to Help Address Affordable Housing Crisis in Bay Area and Beyond – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk, PTC get bull on catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,661 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 242 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 71,709 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 96,636 shares stake. 47,368 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 377,422 shares. Farmers Merchants accumulated 398 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.06% or 6,461 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 7,938 shares. Sei has 119,048 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 49,682 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 19,458 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 130 shares.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares to 236,251 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ivv (IVV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International to Report Q1 Earnings on April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $815.60M for 24.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Personal Fin Svcs has 11,901 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. M Kraus And Co invested in 107,556 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,511 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,821 shares. Interest Sarl reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 16,018 are held by Tiedemann Ltd Liability Co. Bailard invested in 4,273 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 75,945 shares. Davis R M has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,840 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 13,950 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 8,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hills State Bank Tru Co owns 32,523 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp reported 5,312 shares. 1.97 million are held by Uss Mgmt Ltd.