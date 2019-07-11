Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by $7.96 Million as Stock Price Rose; Orbimed Advisors Boosted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position by $7.73 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 477.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 386,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 467,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 5.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 4.09 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141,200 shares to 787,300 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 252,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 85,185 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 11,024 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.02 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 5,900 shares. 109,557 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Llc. Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 279,138 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 193,954 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Management holds 0.9% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 370,800 shares. 1,025 were reported by Hanson Doremus Mngmt. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 125,225 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 36,061 shares stake. New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp owns 12,000 shares.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Could Be the Next Biotech Buyouts – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amarin a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $20.32 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne, worth $439,525. Ketchum Steven B sold 37,530 shares worth $644,373.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International to Collaborate With Israeli FoodTech Incubator, The Kitchen, to Lead the Future of Snacking – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “A ‘Nutter’ Big Birthday Celebration at 7-Eleven – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company accumulated 0.15% or 93,818 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,000 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 419,369 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Michigan-based Azimuth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sageworth Trust reported 345 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,684 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 90,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shelton Cap reported 6,964 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Lindsell Train Limited holds 30.74% or 31.84M shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arga Management LP accumulated 39,550 shares. 13,466 were reported by Gideon Cap Inc.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares to 236,251 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Iwm (IWM).