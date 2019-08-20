Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Position in Fb (FB) by $317,060 as Share Value Rose; Cognizant Techno (CTSH) Holder Swedbank Has Decreased Position by $110.60 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in Cognizant Techno (CTSH) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.90 million, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Cognizant Techno for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 670,275 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $184.58. About 6.28 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL GO FURTHER TO COMPLY WITH GDPR RULES-ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 31/05/2018 – Facebook Clearly Threatens One Type of Democracy: Fully Charged; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done a ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources In (NYSE:EOG) by 416,908 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $152.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 244,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Inte (NYSE:RHI).

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares to 236,251 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ).

