Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Mdlz (MDLZ) Stake By $7.96 Million; Shorts at TREND MICRO ORDINARY SHARES (TMICF) Raised By 5.45%

TREND MICRO INCORPORATED ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMICF) had an increase of 5.45% in short interest. TMICF’s SI was 501,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.45% from 475,500 shares previously. It closed at $46.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased Mdlz (MDLZ) stake by 93.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as Mdlz (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 10,988 shares with $549,000 value, down from 173,373 last quarter. Mdlz now has $78.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 4.74 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased Rtn (NYSE:RTN) stake by 9,130 shares to 34,030 valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nee (NYSE:NEE) stake by 9,792 shares and now owns 70,589 shares. Iwm (IWM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

