Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Fb (FB) Holding by $317,060; Vigilant Capital Management Holding In Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Was Upped

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 21/03/2018 – Will Facebook’s privacy problems be a catalyst for blockchain? RBC analyst Mitch Steves weighs in; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS SENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SECOND VERSION OF THE SURVEY APP, WHICH PULLED USER DATA THAT WAS THEN LEAKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – FT; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 11,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 352,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 341,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 7.23 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24,423 shares to 254,761 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC) by 38,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,761 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares to 104,114 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Limited Liability accumulated 0.75% or 41,002 shares. Allstate holds 176,434 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 99,717 shares. Horrell Management accumulated 8 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh reported 1.18 million shares. Fil invested in 1.21 million shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,717 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 130 shares. Cadence Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3G Cap Prtn LP stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.8% or 509,382 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 65,171 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.5% or 8,750 shares. 3,006 are held by Stevens First Principles Investment.

