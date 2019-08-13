Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Boosted Stake in Rtn (RTN) as Share Value Rose; Osmium Partners Position in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Has Decreased by $3.46 Million as Market Value Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 20,409 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rtn (RTN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 34,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rtn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) or 15,596 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has 115,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest holds 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) or 1,007 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Osmium Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 516,750 shares for 11.05% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 26,410 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). 3,345 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Pembroke Mngmt reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST).

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Important Numbers in Franklin Covey’s Upcoming Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 04/04: (BOOT) (TGI) (FC) Higher; (AQB) (DLTH) (SRYS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 25.06 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.