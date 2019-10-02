Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Boosted Pep (PEP) Holding; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $5.75 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 346,778 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Pep (PEP) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 80,193 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 76,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Pep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 279% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 58% – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schneider Capital Management stated it has 4.57% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 0.01% or 170,175 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 360,582 shares. D E Shaw And Co owns 99,641 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 6,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 142,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.40M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0% or 372 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 425,316 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,184 shares. Raging Cap Management invested in 408,508 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Omers Administration has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schafer Cullen Management reported 9,795 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 2,602 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assets Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 502,363 shares. Legacy Prtn Inc owns 19,788 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Holderness Invs owns 9,845 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And has 25,114 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 14,255 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 889,878 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability New York accumulated 92,217 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs invested in 0.26% or 507,172 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 42,192 shares. Marathon Management reported 0.13% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 115,085 shares. Stearns Fincl Gp owns 25,682 shares.